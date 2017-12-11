South Africa: No Start for ANC Free State Conference

The ANC in the Free State is yet to start its much anticipated provincial congress.

The conference, which has been postponed several times this year, including twice in recent weeks, will elect new leadership with the provincial chairperson Ace Magashule expected to run for the top post again.

The conference venue in Parys was mostly clear of security and media with most delegates gathered at the municipal office where they were registering for both the upcoming national and provincial congress.

ANC Free State secretary William Bulwane said there was an attempt to interdict the conference on Friday but that it failed on urgency.

Last week the High Court in Bloemfontein ruled the provincial congress couldn't go ahead until 29 branch general meetings we re-run.

Magashule's deputy, Thabo Manyoni, who boycotted the province's November Provincial General Council was also not expected to pitch, despite having made himself available to contest for the chairperson position.

"We are willing to go to conference, those who wanted to conference they must come," said Bulwane.

The province's executive committee's mandate expired in May but it has been embroiled in court battles, some seeking to have it dissolved.

There have been threats to challenge the validity of this conference in court, which Bulwane has dismissed it, saying everything was in order.

"If that's how they feel... they went to court, the court said, 'rerun BGMs'. We have done it," he said.

Bulwane added that of the 29 BGMs which had to be re-run 28 had been successful. The 29th was currently underway.

