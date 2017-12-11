10 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Arrest Three Men in Possession of AK47 and 260 Rounds

Gauteng police have arrested three men after the Protea Glen community in Soweto reported a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the three men, aged between 22 and 28, were found in possession of an AK47 rifle, four magazines, and 260 live rounds of ammunition.

Masondo praised the community for their collaboration with police to apprehend the men.

"The arrested suspects will be profiled to establish if they can be linked to other crimes, as such weapons are used for the commission of serious and violent crimes," he said.

Masondo said in a separate incident in Alberton, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night, five men were arrested after they were found in possession of a hijacked car and an unlicensed firearm.

"The suspects allegedly shot at the police as they were stopping them and police retaliated. Two suspects were shot and injured during the shootout," he said.

Masondo said all five suspects, aged between 22 and 40, were arrested.

Source: News24

