Ethiopia: 'Working Diligently to Secure Peace, Democracy and Good Governance', Said Democratic Institutions

The people and government of Ethiopia have been planed for the second GTP to give emphasis for the nation where civil and democratic rights to respected, rule of law and good governance ensured, citizens' safety and security is guaranteed and the society is to be ethical and given due attention to democracy and good governance.

Democratic institutions is now doing their best to assure peace, democracy and good governance all over the nation according to the institutes. And they are working more than any time to support and stand for violent peoples.

According to Ethiopian human rights commission, by developing awareness of the peoples and giving attention for women and children as well as for others who are exposed to such type of the problems the commission is assuring human rights service access. Regarding of rent seeking, the commission is assuring good governance and developing modern system by analyzing the perception and means of the rent seeking. depending on fair service it is working to increase the customers satisfaction.

According to Demisew Benti communication directorate director within the commission, at the head office with other eight branches in the country about 2,090 violence of human right have been presented in the past fiscal year. from these general issues, 48 percents are men, 27 percents are women and the other 25 percent complains are presented in group. From the complains about 25 percents got accepted and investigation was made over their.

The commission ware accepted about 5836 hot line complains in the past fiscal year which focuses on employees abuse, lack of justice, good governance, economic and social rights and others. the commission is making investigation on them.

According to the director, the commission created gropes which can make assessment on some unrest which happened around some places of Oromia, Amhara,South peoples nation and nationalities. twelve groups with 36 members have been assessed the effects of these instability on human rights of the people. On this regard the commission was discuses with the different states management and tried to make them respect human rights.

In national level, the commission was made follow up on 68 prison and 61 police stations in the past fiscal year. on this follow up the federal constitution, the international human rights agreement which the country is accepted are considered to analyze that the prison and the police station is respecting or not. Based on the assessment reports, the commission is conducted discussion with concerned body to come the solution.

According to Hasen Jarso dupity communication director within the federal democratic republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) institution of ombudsman(EIO), the institution already changed its system to customers satisfaction and to make the nation free from violence.

By giving quality service within a short time and increasing it's branch all over the state as well as by using standards of the citizen charter the institution is working to insure the rights of people.

In the past two years the institution were got about 6130 complains and about 3144 ware got accepted to investigate. These complains are related with employees management,service giving, lack of information and others. and the institution moved to give the solution for vulnerable.

According to Hasen the institution works investigation on different governmental development organizations and making them to fulfill their gaps. And it conducts research on these organizations to get the means and solutions of the problem.

Finally these democratic institutions have a plan in this GTP 2 to continue work strongly for assuring the nation's peace, democracy and good governance.