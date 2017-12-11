South Africa: By-Election - Polls in Various Wards Give ANC Pause for Thought

No ward changed hands week as the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) won the crucial Ward 18 by-election in AbaQulusi on 6 December. By WAYNE SUSSMAN.
Ward 18 AbaQulusi (Emondlo) in KwaZulu-Natal:
IFP 53% (54%)
ANC 32% (38%)
NFP 10%
EFF 4% (2%)
Emondlo is a short distance from Vryheid in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, the commercial and political centre of AbaQulusi. Ward 18 was a competitive ward in 2016, when the IFP got 54% compared to the 38% of the ANC in the local government elections. If the ANC took the ward from the IFP, the council would be hung. The IFP won 19 seats here in 2016, and was able to form a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) who won three seats and also relied on the outside support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who have one seat. The ANC was the biggest party in AbaQulusi with 21 seats, but were two seats short of the magical number of 23, needed for winning an outright majority. If the ANC had won the ward this time the council would have been hung as the coalition would have been reduced to 22 seats and the ANC would also be on 22...