South Africa: Laloo Chiba - Lessons About Democracy for South Africans

analysis

Laloo Chiba's passing at a time that the ANC will choose its next president this week should be a reminder to South Africans that they have the government - and the economy - that they deserve.

Laloo Chiba was the one of the most significant ANC MPs, who tried and failed to hold the Arms Deal of Thabo Mbeki's government to account.

The Arms Deal was politically corrupt. It initiated the grand project of ANC corruption in government as a covert means of funding the ANC through its administrative control of public projects - in this case, the provision to the state of military equipment. Significant strands of personal corruption - such as by the late defence minister Joe Modise and also Jacob Zuma - were inextricably intertwined.

In this way, the regime of Thabo Mbeki initiated the pantomime of all-round looting of public funds for personal enrichment by his successor in corruption, Jacob Zuma, with his army of fellow corruptees.

In a vital study of this critical beginning of South Africa's downward fiscal spiral, After the Party: A Personal and Political Journey inside the ANC (Jonathan Ball, 2007), Chiba's colleague, the former ANC MP Andrew Feinstein, recalls how the...