South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Profile - With Five Days to Go, Who Is Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma?

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has had an impressive career. Member of Parliament for the ANC, national executive committee member, former African Union Commission chair, minister of 18 years and doctor. Yet now approaching the end of the presidential leadership race as the first female contender for the ANC's presidency, she remains an enigma. There has been as much meaning in what she doesn't say in public, as in what she does say. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

On Saturday Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma addressed what was possibly her last big rally event, a provincial send-off disguised as an OR Tambo Memorial gathering in Clermont, Durban.

It's here that, in April 2014, shortly before the general elections, she told voters during a walkabout that ordinary people were more worried about service delivery than Nkandla - referring to the R240-million security upgrades by President Jacob Zuma to his homestead. He irregularly benefited from state money and was ordered to pay back a portion, and the scandal led to a Constitutional Court ruling that Zuma had failed to uphold the Constitution.

Despite never having criticised Zuma in public, Dlamini Zuma is not unaware of his faults. "I don't want another Nkandla," she told neighbours in a...