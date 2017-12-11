11 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Developing a Voice of Resistance - the Beginning of the Catholic Church's Opposition to Apartheid

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Focusing on the statements of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) before the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), this article argues that the official church discourse of resistance to apartheid was cautious - even muted - and drew heavily on the papal public theological discourse of Catholic Social Teaching. The caution and complexity of these statements reflected internal tensions over race, justice and ongoing Catholic unease in an environment hostile to Catholicism. By ANTHONY EGAN SJ.

The discourse the Catholic Church used in early 20th Century South Africa to express concern about political and social question was Catholic Social Teaching. Modern Catholic Social Teaching, although drawing on the church's moral traditions, is rooted in a series of crises in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, crises that stripped the Papacy of political power, challenged the Church's claims to represent the poor, and even in the crisis of how Christians understood faith itself.

Modelled and governed from the European Middle Ages along the lines of a feudal monarchy, the rise of liberal democracy was seen by the Catholic Church first as a threat, later as a challenge and - in the wake of Nazi and Soviet totalitarianism - finally as...

South Africa

Prosecuting Chief Extends Zuma's Deadline for Representations On Corruption Charges

The deadline for President Jacob Zuma to submit his fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority has been… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.