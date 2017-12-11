South Africa: Developing a Voice of Resistance - the Beginning of the Catholic Church's Opposition to Apartheid

analysis

Focusing on the statements of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) before the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), this article argues that the official church discourse of resistance to apartheid was cautious - even muted - and drew heavily on the papal public theological discourse of Catholic Social Teaching. The caution and complexity of these statements reflected internal tensions over race, justice and ongoing Catholic unease in an environment hostile to Catholicism. By ANTHONY EGAN SJ.

The discourse the Catholic Church used in early 20th Century South Africa to express concern about political and social question was Catholic Social Teaching. Modern Catholic Social Teaching, although drawing on the church's moral traditions, is rooted in a series of crises in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, crises that stripped the Papacy of political power, challenged the Church's claims to represent the poor, and even in the crisis of how Christians understood faith itself.

Modelled and governed from the European Middle Ages along the lines of a feudal monarchy, the rise of liberal democracy was seen by the Catholic Church first as a threat, later as a challenge and - in the wake of Nazi and Soviet totalitarianism - finally as...