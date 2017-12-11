10 December 2017

South Africa: Durbanville CC Win T20 Community Cup

Durbanville Cricket Club (DCC) were crowned the 2017 T20 Community Cup champions on Sunday after they secured a fifth win in as many games to complete the competition unbeaten in Pretoria.

The Cape side beat Jendamark United Club (JUC) by in their final match to finish with a 100 percent record.

Their last match at the Mamelodi Oval saw Durbanville chase down a 101-run victory target with 26 deliveries to spare.

JUC had won the toss and opted to bat, but were restricted to just 100-9 after opening bowlers Charles Hartley claimed an incredible 5 for 19 in four overs. Romano Esau top-scored for his side with 29.

Kudakwashe Samunderu and Pieter Malan both then made 33s as the DCC secured victory and with it the title.

Jendamark, who won only one game over the course of the three days, finished as wooden spoonists.

Kempton Park Cricket Club, who entered the final day with a chance to catch the leaders should they slip up, had to settle for second place despite doing their bit with a six-wicket win over Standard Cricket Club.

The latter won the toss and batted at the TUT Oval, but could only post 85/7 after Neo Felane took 4/11 in three overs. Gregory Ford top-scored with 30.

However, an unbeaten 39 by Marius Lubbe took KPCC to an easy win after they reached their target in just 11.2 overs.

In the third result of the day, Bobbies Cricket Club (BCC) edged out Impala Cricket Club (ICC) by 13 runs at Sinovich Park.

Charl Hitchcock (39) and Diego Rosier (30) hit 30s to help BCC post 153/7 after they lost the toss and were put in to bat first.

Despite Chris Peyper making the top score of the match with 61, it was not enough as ICC fell short.

Complete scorecards and the final table are available at www.websports.co.za.

