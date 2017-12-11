South Africa: Western Cape EMS Threaten Red Zones After Crew Gets Robbed

The Western Cape emergency services have warned that staff won't be able to enter some areas should they be declared Red Zones.

This comes after a crew was robbed and another had to escape community members.

Robert Daniels, provincial spokesperson for emergency medical and forensic pathology services, said the first incident occurred in George when paramedics were robbed while attending to patients in the back of their ambulance.

Daniels said the paramedics were robbed of their personal belongings.

He said a few hours later, a second crew had to drive away with a patient inside the ambulance after members of the community wanted to enter the vehicle.

"Both incidents have been reported and the circumstances around the robbery in George are being investigated," Daniels said.

"Both crews were unharmed but are receiving counselling. In light of the recent jail sentence handed down in similar criminal attacks on EMS, we request members of the community to come forward with information so they can put a stop to these senseless attacks on emergency services," he said.

Services will continue in these areas as they have not been declared Red Zones.

"Should an area be declared a Red Zone, no EMS vehicle or staff will go into the area without a police escort which, will result in delayed response times and delayed emergency medical care in the area," Daniels warned.

Source: News24