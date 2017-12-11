11 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Burundi Urged to Catch Up With EAC Members

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — The East African Community (EAC) is pushing Burundi to catch up with the rest of the fellow members in the regional bloc in the development of its pharmaceutical sector.

Under the programme, the country which joined EAC in 2007, will be assisted to fast-track the enactment and implementation of the Burundi National Pharmaceuticals Regulation Law that is currently before the Parliament. The government is also being implored to establish and operationalise the once proposed national regulatory body for the pharmaceutical industry, Abrema to effectively oversee regulation of food and medicinal products.

"Burundi is still lagging behind thus denying the country the benefits of the harmonised EAC regional guidelines and standards for medicines evaluation and registration," said the secretary general, Amb Liberat Mfumukeko.

He was speaking in Bujumbura on Thursday during a high level meeting convened by the government authorities in collaboration with the EAC on how the country can be supported in strengthening its pharmaceutical sector.

Amb Mfumukeko said while the other Community member countries have made progress in developing the sector, the result is minimal in Burundi apparently due to technical and governance issues.

Burundi, he further argued, should establish relevant institutions to manage its pharmaceutical industry as well as strengthen and expand the governance and regulation of health professionals.

The regulatory institutions proposed include the Burundi National Health Professions Body (BNHPA), Burundi National Nursing and Midwifery Council and the Burundi National Medical Laboratory Scientists, Technologists and Technicians Board.

Others are the Burundi National Allied Health Professionals Council while calls are being made to strengthen the existing Burundi Medical and Dental Practitioners Council. The minister in the Office of the President responsible for EAC Affair Isabelle Ndahayo said her country would work closely with the bloc to develop its nascent drug sector.

These would, among other things, include harmonization of drug registration procedures "so as to achieve good control of pharmaceutical standards without impeding or obstructing the movement of pharmaceutical products within the Community".

According to a report released by the Federation of the East African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (FEAPM), the EAC has the highest pharmaceutical sales growth compared with the other regions in Africa.

The pharmaceutical sales in the region, the Arusha-based body said in a report obtained by The Citizen late last year, will have an estimated compound annual growth rate of 12.4 per cent in the next five years.

The market is currently estimated at $ 5.3 billion.

Industry players contend, however, that pharmaceutical manufacturers operating within the EAC region produce at a cost disadvantage to larger generic product manufacturers internationally due a variety of reasons such as scale and expensive asset base.

East Africa

Somalia, Djibouti Say Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem is 'Dangerous'

Two East African countries say U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.