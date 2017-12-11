11 December 2017

South Africa: Mahlobo's Nuclear Farce Will Implode Our Future

analysis By Jay Naidoo

Fifty-five million South Africans are being betrayed. Again.

Energy minister David Mahlobo's nuclear farce will implode South Afcrica's future. Why? First and foremost, because we don't need dangerous, expensive nuclear energy. We have over 300 days of sunlight per year in this country. And we know that for every GwH generated, coal creates 0.7 jobs, nuclear 0.1, solar 62 and wind 13. So economically it makes no sense looking into fossil fuel or nuclear. The future - and the vast majority of scientists of the world say so - is in renewable energy. For our children, for our planet, and for our economy.

David Mahlobo, the Minister of Energy, is acting with the specific, unconstitutional brief to push through a flawed nuclear energy plan. It contradicts the opinions and views of many stakeholders in our country, including business, labour and even the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the government's own agency for scientific advice. It has nothing to do with our energy security, or the security of our health and our future. It will only create a few permanent jobs for the millions that are unemployed, compared to renewable energy. And it will not solve the energy poverty...

