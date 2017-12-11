South Africa's Latest Threat to Withdraw From the ICC, or, How to Squander Leadership

Photo: Vincent van Zeijst

The International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC/CPI), Netherlands.

analysis

It is time for serious debate about Africa's and South Africa's commitment to the international criminal justice project, reform of the International Criminal Court and the UN Security Council's relationship with the court, and a sober reflection of how to resolve the real tensions between the African Union and the ICC. By MAX DU PLESSIS.

This time in 2016, South Africa stunned the world by an announcement, delivered in New York, that it was withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC). That decision was rapidly and successfully challenged, with a Full Bench of three judges in the Pretoria High Court ruling emphatically in February 2017 that President Jacob Zuma's administration had acted unlawfully by trying to remove us from the world's first permanent international criminal court, not least of all by an attempt to bypass Parliament in the process.

The same regime had attempted to bind South Africa - and future generations of our children - to a toxic international treaty with Russia for 9.6GW of nuclear power. It was challenged in court again, and on that occasion the Cape High Court ruled in May 2017 that it was impermissible for it do so. Notably, Zuma's executive had again, unlawfully,...