11 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Multichoice Scandal - Yunus Carrim - When Did I Ever Voice My Support for E.TV?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

ANC MP YUNUS CARRIM hits back at a suggestion that he was doing e-TV's bidding in its battle over encryption with MultiChoice. Here, the former communications minister presents some of his own facts.

"For e.tv the appointment of Yunus Carrim in July 2013 was a godsend since one of its largest shareholders, Yunus Shaikh, had a history with the new communications minister. Shaikh seemingly succeeded in undoing much of the favour MultiChoice CEO Imtiaz Patel won with Carrim's department just two months prior".

This from Andre-Pierre du Plessis in Daily Maverick on 8 December. Wow.

And if this is not bad enough there's lots more. "Carrim tabled his support for e.tv... ." The new minister was open to "reversing Carrim's support of e.tv." "Dec 2013: Carrim voices support for e.tv".

Wow and wow and wow again.

There you have it. Out in the open. A minister introduces a major policy to suit somebody who shares his first name! Another example of corruption!

And where did investigative reporter Mr Du Plessis get this? Guess who? Why the Famous Four, of course. This is exactly what Koos "it's not me" Bekker, Imtiaz "do-this-or-else" Patel, Hlaudi "I'm underpaid" Motsoeneng and Ellen "UNISA stole...

South Africa

Prosecuting Chief Extends Zuma's Deadline for Representations On Corruption Charges

The deadline for President Jacob Zuma to submit his fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority has been… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.