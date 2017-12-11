South Africa: Multichoice Scandal - Yunus Carrim - When Did I Ever Voice My Support for E.TV?

analysis

ANC MP YUNUS CARRIM hits back at a suggestion that he was doing e-TV's bidding in its battle over encryption with MultiChoice. Here, the former communications minister presents some of his own facts.

"For e.tv the appointment of Yunus Carrim in July 2013 was a godsend since one of its largest shareholders, Yunus Shaikh, had a history with the new communications minister. Shaikh seemingly succeeded in undoing much of the favour MultiChoice CEO Imtiaz Patel won with Carrim's department just two months prior".

This from Andre-Pierre du Plessis in Daily Maverick on 8 December. Wow.

And if this is not bad enough there's lots more. "Carrim tabled his support for e.tv... ." The new minister was open to "reversing Carrim's support of e.tv." "Dec 2013: Carrim voices support for e.tv".

Wow and wow and wow again.

There you have it. Out in the open. A minister introduces a major policy to suit somebody who shares his first name! Another example of corruption!

And where did investigative reporter Mr Du Plessis get this? Guess who? Why the Famous Four, of course. This is exactly what Koos "it's not me" Bekker, Imtiaz "do-this-or-else" Patel, Hlaudi "I'm underpaid" Motsoeneng and Ellen "UNISA stole...