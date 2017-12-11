South Africa: What Does the Durban Metro Have to Hide? a Lot, It Would Seem

analysis

Free and unfettered access to information is one of the mainstays of democracy. Providing citizens with unrestricted access to government documents promotes public participation in decision-making, contributes to efficiency in serve delivery, exposes corruption, ensures that decisions are implemented responsibly and that officials are held accountable.

On 6 December 2017 the Durban Metro approved by majority vote the Rules of Order Amendment by-law, which would restrict public and media access to certain meetings and documentation.

In terms of the controversial amendment to clause 7 of the Rules of Order by-law, eThekwini Council's meetings could be closed to the media and public, when: "There might be disclosure of confidential information regarding any person to the public. Any investigation, report or internal audit report which in the course of consideration, could be compromised by its public disclosure. There might be disclosure of any trade secrets of the municipality or financial, business, scientific or technical information other than trade secrets which are likely to cause prejudice to the business or interests of the municipality."

Invariably, there was pubic speculation about what the Durban Metro wanted to hide from the public. A lot, it would seem. Opposition parties contended that the Durban municipality was...