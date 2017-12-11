11 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Does the Durban Metro Have to Hide? a Lot, It Would Seem

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Brij Maharaj

Free and unfettered access to information is one of the mainstays of democracy. Providing citizens with unrestricted access to government documents promotes public participation in decision-making, contributes to efficiency in serve delivery, exposes corruption, ensures that decisions are implemented responsibly and that officials are held accountable.

On 6 December 2017 the Durban Metro approved by majority vote the Rules of Order Amendment by-law, which would restrict public and media access to certain meetings and documentation.

In terms of the controversial amendment to clause 7 of the Rules of Order by-law, eThekwini Council's meetings could be closed to the media and public, when: "There might be disclosure of confidential information regarding any person to the public. Any investigation, report or internal audit report which in the course of consideration, could be compromised by its public disclosure. There might be disclosure of any trade secrets of the municipality or financial, business, scientific or technical information other than trade secrets which are likely to cause prejudice to the business or interests of the municipality."

Invariably, there was pubic speculation about what the Durban Metro wanted to hide from the public. A lot, it would seem. Opposition parties contended that the Durban municipality was...

South Africa

Prosecuting Chief Extends Zuma's Deadline for Representations On Corruption Charges

The deadline for President Jacob Zuma to submit his fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority has been… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.