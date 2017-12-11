South Africa: Spinners Flatten Titans As Dolphins Secure Home Semi

Seven wickets by the spinners helped the Dolphins claim their biggest-ever RAM SLAM T20 Challenge victory and a home semi-final after they demolished reigning champions the Titans by 89 runs at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

Proteas pair Imran Tahir (2/20) and Keshav Maharaj (2/18) took two wickets each, while Prenelan Subrayen (2/17) and Khaya Zondo (1/5) chipped in with three more as the hosts shot out a severely weakened visiting side for just 79 in 19.4 overs.

This was in pursuit of a 169 victory-target that was built around Morne van Wyk's third successive half-century - the veteran opener following scores of 57 and 70 not out with 67 off 41 balls (10 fours).

There were also handy 20s by Vaughn van Jaarsveld (28), Dane Vilas (29) and Khaya Zondo (23) as the home side posted 168 for seven after winning the toss and batting.

The log leaders, who were beaten for the first time in the 2017/18 competition by the Cape Cobras on Friday night, fell to 11 for three in the fifth over and never recovered as the Dolphins completed their biggest ever win in franchise T20 cricket.

It surpassed their 68-run triumph over the Eagles back in 2008/09 and ensured they won with a bonus point to leap-frog the Cobras into second on the table.

That means they will host the Cape side in one of the two semi-finals this week.

For the Titans, who only fielded two regulars in Tabraiz Shamsi and Junio Dala, they will now go on to play the Warriors in the other semi, with the final scheduled for next Saturday, December 16.

