South Africa: Operation Safer Festive Season in Northern Cape - High Police Visibility, Three Nabbed for Possession of Suspect Stolen Goods

press release

Three suspects aged between 30 and 40 arrested after they were found in possession of reported stolen goods. Kimberley detectives and flying squad acted on information regarding stolen goods which were reported stolen from a business premises in Kimberley. The suspects were arrested over the weekend in their homes in Florianville and Mogul Park. During their arrest we recovered jack hammer, compressor, drill machine, Go Cart and while we were searching for stolen goods we also found the suspects in possession of a crystal meth.

Recovered items were reported stolen on Wednesday. It is alleged that the suspects broke into the vehicles which were parked in the premises of the business and stole above mentioned goods.

The suspects are due to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate's

Court on Monday, 11 December 2017, on a charge of theft out of motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

The festive operation continued with high police visibility, conducting road blocks on N12 an N8. Our policing focus was to search for transportation of illegal goods, unlicensed firearms, stolen vehicles, unroadworthy vehicles including driving motor vehicles without a valid driver's licence.

During the road block on both national roads, approximately thousand vehicles were search, issued fines against those who were driving unroadworthy vehicles.

The cluster commander, Major General Jean Abrahams commended the officers for displaying high police visibility on the national roads, to ensure compliance on the motorist. "We will continue with this kind of crime prevention operations throughout the festive season, to ensure that every person is safe in all aspects," she said.