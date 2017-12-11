10 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Woman Behind Bars for Alleged Murder of Boyfriend

The police in Kanana near Orkney, showed their seriousness about the fight against domestic violence when they nabbed a 35-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Saturday, 9 December 2017.

The suspect's arrest follows an incident in which a fight ensued between a 53-year-old man and his girlfriend at approximately 12:00 at Z Section, Kanana. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the girlfriend took a knife during the fight and stabbed the boyfriend in the neck.

The incident was reported to the police who reacted swiftly and found the victim lying on the floor with a stab wound. The victim was certified dead by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS). The suspect was arrested at the scene. She is expected to appear in the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Monday, 11 December 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, condemned this incident that occurred in the period of 16 Days Of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. She urged members of the community to strive to resolve their differences in such a way that incidents like this one are avoided.

