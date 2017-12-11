11 December 2017

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Just One Week Before the Show, Dlamini Zuma's Side Appears to Feel the Pressure

With just five days until the ANC's leadership conference kicks off, it is still impossible to predict an outcome. Not many at the beginning of the year anticipated it would be this close. That in it self is significant, but here we are. However, while making predictions in a race with this number of moving parts is somewhat foolish, signs are emerging that Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's backers are feeling the pressure. It is also becoming clearer that with no deal currently on the table, the chances of high, fateful political drama this week, with big winners and even bigger losers, are growing by the day. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Sunday, once again the traditional newspaper headlines heralded bad news for the Dlamini Zuma camp. The liar and fraud Carl Niehaus was in the Sunday Times, amid claims he had said his mother had died and thus his inheritance would get him out of further financial trouble. The story contained the nugget that he even refused to comment on whether his own mother was alive or dead. There was also the claim that President Jacob Zuma had lambasted the leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal because they had not been able...

