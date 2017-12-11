10 December 2017

South Africa: 11 People Injured in Head-On Collision in Pietermaritzburg

Eleven people were injured on Sunday afternoon after a taxi and a car collided head-on just outside of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene of the accident on Sunday afternoon, where they found a taxi and a car in the middle of the road.

He said the passengers from the taxi were all found near the scene.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eleven had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate," he said.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Northdale and Edendale provincial hospitals for further treatment," Meiring said.

He said police and other authorities were on the scene and investigations continue.

