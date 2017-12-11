10 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Suspects to Appear in Court for Possession of Drugs and Unlicensed Firearms

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Four suspects, aged between 27 and 30 years, are due to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court tomorrow facing possession of drugs and unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Ulundi Task Team members were conducting their crime prevention duties at Lakeside, Vryheid area when they stopped four suspects in the area.

The first suspect (29) was searched and found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He was also found in possession of 3.659kg of dagga and heroin. The other three suspects aged 27 and 30 were found in possession of small quantity of dagga and heroin. All suspects were charged accordingly.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for the arrest of the suspects and recovered firearms and drugs. "Our police officers will continue with their Festive Season operations in the province to ensure that our communities are safe from the criminals during these holidays. These are the weapons normally used during faction fights, taxi related incidents and violent crimes. We are encouraging the community to work closely with the police in the fight against crime by providing valuable information about illegal firearms in their areas. Anyone who wish to provide information can make use of our Crime Stop number 08600 10111," he said.

South Africa

Prosecuting Chief Extends Zuma's Deadline for Representations On Corruption Charges

The deadline for President Jacob Zuma to submit his fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority has been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.