South Africa: Four Suspects to Appear in Court for Possession of Drugs and Unlicensed Firearms

press release

Four suspects, aged between 27 and 30 years, are due to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court tomorrow facing possession of drugs and unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Ulundi Task Team members were conducting their crime prevention duties at Lakeside, Vryheid area when they stopped four suspects in the area.

The first suspect (29) was searched and found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He was also found in possession of 3.659kg of dagga and heroin. The other three suspects aged 27 and 30 were found in possession of small quantity of dagga and heroin. All suspects were charged accordingly.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for the arrest of the suspects and recovered firearms and drugs. "Our police officers will continue with their Festive Season operations in the province to ensure that our communities are safe from the criminals during these holidays. These are the weapons normally used during faction fights, taxi related incidents and violent crimes. We are encouraging the community to work closely with the police in the fight against crime by providing valuable information about illegal firearms in their areas. Anyone who wish to provide information can make use of our Crime Stop number 08600 10111," he said.