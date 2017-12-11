South Africa: Government Concludes 16 Days Campaign

Government has concluded the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign during which the spotlight is put on the fight against women and child abuse.

The campaign started on 25 November and mobilised focus on the challenges of gender based violence and abuse that is affecting women. This year's campaign was marked under the theme : "Count me in: together moving a non-violent South Africa forward". 2017 being the Year of OR Tambo, the Sub-theme is: "OR Tambo and the emancipation of women."

The campaign also focused on seeking prevention interventions to the on-going violence perpetrated on women and children. During the campaign, emphasis was also put on the need to raise awareness about services that are available to victims of abuse.

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Susan Shabangu, hosted an Imbizo at Thokoza Ekurhuleni Municipality on Sunday. It was part of extending the 16 Days of Activism Campaign to a longer-term and more inclusive programme culminating to #365 of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children.

"The Imbizo on Violence Against Women and Children is an extension of the, the Department of Women's National Dialogues for No Violence against Women and Children.

"The objective of the initiative is to better understand lived experiences of communities in relation to violence against women and children. Findings of these Dialogues inform policy reviews at all levels of government to respond to causes," the Department of Women said.

South Africa adopted the campaign in 1998 as one of the intervention strategies towards creating a society free of violence. The campaign continues to raise awareness amongst South Africans about the negative impact of violence against women and children on all members of the community.

Further assistance for those affected can be accessed on Service contacts.