South Africa: Closing Ceremony for the 16 Days of Activism At Kuyasa Community Hall

press release

The Closing Ceremony for the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is underway at Kuyasa Community Hall in the Pixley Ka Seme District.

The Ceremony is attended by the MEC for Public Works Mr Sokatsha, Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri, Deputy Provincial Commissioners Maj Generals Mnguni and Maj Gen Otola, local Mayor and Councillor, Provincial Heads, Station Commanders of Kuyasa and Colesburg and community of Kuyasa, Pastors of various Church denominations.

The Kuyasa Councillor, Mr Kafi opened the event with a scripture reading.

The District Mayor of Pixley Ka Seme, Ms Cibi gave purpose of the event. She said the purpose is to officially close the event which was launched at Springbok in the Namakwa District. She pointed out that the ceremony is the continuation of the fight against gender based violence for 365 days/ 24/7.

The Provincial Commissioner gave message of support. He emphasised that the police will continue to fight the scourge of crimes against women and children.

The Provincial Commissioner reported that the Safer Festive Season Operation in the Province and the focus will be on gender based violence.

He also emphasised the Six Point Plan launched by the Minister of Police. He said that the police have been sensitised to assist the victims with a smile.

He further warned men not to abuse their partners but protect.

He concluded by assuring the community that the police are ready to serve during the festive season.

The MEC for Public Works, Mr Solly Sokatsha on behalf of the Premier of the Northern, pointed out that the ceremony is aimed at intensifying our campaign against gender based violence. He said the community should break the silence and report sexually related crimes.

He said men should take the lead in protecting women and children. He further said that the abuse of alcohol also contribute to the abuse of women and children.