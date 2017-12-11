South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Continue in Ernest - Mount Road Cluster

press release

Festive Season operations are in full swing and criminals preying on unsuspecting shoppers at malls and irresponsible party revellers are warned that they will face a bleak festive season as police are earnestly working to ensure that all people in the Nelson Mandela Metro (including tourists) enjoy a peaceful and safe festive period. This weekend, all stations in the Mount Road Cluster have operationalized their efforts and their hard work is paying dividends.

On Friday, 8 December 2017 at about 15:00, a 15-year-old teenager was arrested by members of the National Intervention Team minutes after a shooting incident took place in the alley between Deveril and Leith streets in Helenvale. A 25-year-old male was wounded in his leg and was taken to hospital. NIT members arrested the suspect in Deveril Road. He will appear in court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

On Friday, 8 December 2017 at about 21:00, a 41-year-old man was approached by two men as he was outside his Airport Valley house in Walmer. The men who are known to him asked him for a cigarette and as he was handing them a cigarette, he was shoved into his shack. They took his clothing, money and his cell phone. The man reported the incident on Saturday, 9 December 2017, and while police were still on the scene, the Trio Task Team member and the duty officer followed up on leads and one suspect was arrested and the stolen property recovered.

On Saturday, 9 December 2017, 5 people were arrested for possession of drugs by National Intervention Team and Crime Combatting Unit members performing duties from the Cluster Operational Command Centre. Dagga, mandrax and tik were confiscated. While searching a house in Shauderville, a gas gun and drugs was confiscated as the suspect was seen tossing the gas gun away.

At about 12:42, on Saturday, Mount Road members also confiscated a Ford Fiesta in Western Road Central. The vehicle was allegedly seen at a well-known mall and was suspected of being involved in a theft case. The suspect's left the vehicle at a car wash however the manager of the car wash was informed to contact the police as soon as the owner returned for the car. At about 21:30 this evening, two people were taken in for questioning. The female suspect was positively identified through video footage as the person who stole a handbag from a shopper at the mall. The complainant positively identified her personal belongings. The women were detained for theft.

Police are also warning businesses to keep minimum cash in their tills and to increase their security during this peak season. Companies making deliveries are also advised not to leave vehicle keys in the loaded trucks nor should the keys be left with security guards. Criminals are aware of this and are driving away in the trucks and offloading the goods elsewhere. Those involved or responsible in stokvels are also advised to be extra cautious during this period. Never carry or leave large amounts of cash in the home.

SAPS members will be out in their numbers during the festive season ensuring that everyone are and feel safe however the community is also urged to work with the police and be responsible in safeguarding their possessions.

Drug peddlers plying their lucrative trade are warned that there will be no mercy on them .They will be arrested and will face the full might of the law. During the start of the Festive Season, we have had several arrests and personal assets have also been seized. The Nelson Mandela Metro is no haven for drug peddlers/traffickers.