South Africa: Man Raped After Hitchhiking

press release

The South African Police Service is once more condemning the continuous scourge of crimes which are generated from various hitchhiking spots throughout the Province.

This condemnation follows the Police manhunt in Tzaneen for two unknown women who sexually assaulted a 25-year-old man.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 9 December 2017 at about 07:45 in the morning, the two women travelling with a sedan from Polokwane to Tzaneen, gave the victim a lift at Polokwane hitchhiking spot until they drove into the bushes in Makgoebaskloof, they pointed him with firearms, forced him to drink a certain substance and subsequently raped him.

After this ordeal, they drove further with the victim until they left him in a secluded area near the Tzaneen CBD where he proceeded to the Police Station and reported this matter.

The preliminary information revealed that the suspects were travelling with a Toyota Tazz with registration numbers ending with 616L.

The suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest.

The victim is presently admitted in hospital on a serious condition for medical treatment.

Members of the Community are still advised and urged to use the reliable or public transport at all times to prevent these kinds of heinous incidents to happen.

Both motorists and pedestrians, who use these spots, are always becoming vulnerable to criminals where serious criminal activities are often generated such as carjacking, murders, rapes and armed robberies.

Anyone with information about these suspects may contact Lieutenant Colonel Cecil Machimani at 082 451 7181 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.