Ethiopian, Jordanian Chambers Sign MoU

The Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association -ECCSA signed memorandum of understanding with Jordanian Chamber of Industry during the joint Business Forum held at Hilton Hotel yesterday.

FDRE State Minister of Trade Ayana Zewdie on the occasion appreciated and welcomed the interests of the Jordan Kingdom and investors to benefit from the nation's investment opportunities.

He said Ethiopia is one of the best places in Africa to invest in as the people and government are striving for sustainable development and there is a competitive investment incentive packages.

Furthermore, he said that Ethiopia is the leading foreign investment destination in Africa for several reasons. The countries rapidly growing economy, availability of cheap renewable energy and human resource are among the factors that make Ethiopia preferred investment destination.

He elaborated that there is a large amount of irrigable land, enormous quantity of water and mineral deposits. He explained that the nation has highly developing infrastructure, the first African electrically powered railway to the port of Djibouti and other logistics to facilitate import, export.

He added the pro investment friendly policy, political stability and security, cheap renewable energy, macro-economic stability, regional and international market opportunities, investment guarantees and protection make the country best place to invest in. Exceptional climate, competent and trainable cost efficient labor also make Ethiopia best investment destination.

State Minister for Investment Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Mr Muhannad Shehadeh, said that Ethiopia's active role in the world and its rapidly growing economy make it the choice of the Jordanian investors.

Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Ethiopia, Dr. Wasfi Ayyad on his part thanked the government of Ethiopia and ECCSA for initiating and organizing the forum. He lauded the international relations Ethiopia has especially with the Arab world, US and Europe that makes export easier. And he stressed that Ethiopia is the choice of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Jordanians in the Horn of Africa in that the embassy is one of the only two in Africa.

As well, he told that the Jordanian investors and businessmen have selected the right place at the right time to invest in. He further noted that the two countries have cultural similarities and development priorities as well as diplomatic approaches. He called on the businessmen to use the opportunities and work for mutual benefit.

ECCSA Vice President Assefa Gebreselase, acknowledged the Kingdom of Jordan and Jordanian Business community and investors for their quick response to the offers made during the discussion made two months ago. He also confirmed that his chamber would pave any necessary grounds to make the relation persist.

The President of Jordanian Chamber of Industry, Mr. Adnan Abu El-Ragheb, on his part said that his chamber will also be committed to sustain the two countries investors interrelation. He stated that he looks forward to see the Ethiopian businessmen and women in his country.

At last, the chambers signed memorandum of understanding while the business matching and networking were made parallel.