Ethiopia: Negotiation Among Political Parties

Looking closer to the recent political regimes, it is easily learned that there was no such a thing as political parties' negotiation or discussion. More often than not, dialogues and negotiations were taken to be troubleshooters after a catastrophe or disaster surfaced and ruined everything.

Recently, unlike the bent of previous regimes, Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (ERRDF) has been forthcoming to discuss, debate and negotiate with opposition parties on different agendas.

People, here and there, have been heard voicing complaint that the ruling party is the one who hatched the parties for different reasons while others are heard saying the presence of the political parties is the manifestation and florishment of political pluralism in the nation.

It has been a recent phenomenon that amongst the 21 opposition parties, few political parties had already isolated themselves from the negotiation. It happens to be unfair for them to discuss with the ruling party without having an independent and non partisan third party while others want to negotiate independently or one to one with EPRDF and among other reasons.

So far, the ruling party as well as the opposition political parties have deliberated on three negotiation agendas.Thus many agendas are yet to be discussed in the future.

Tigistu Awolu, Chairperson (speaker) of the partnered parties and Unity for Democracy and Justice Party said "Without having political parties, building a democratic system is not achievable since the system is going to be a dictatorial one. To exercise the principle of democratic system, dialogue and discussion are very crucial. That is why as a citizen, an institution, and a political leader, we should make ourselves ready for discussion and negotiations.".

Adding on the issue, he stated that discussing or negotiating by accommodating the differences is a hallmark of democracy. On top of that, the only difference among all political parties is only a mode/ approach of vying. People who compete peacefully always put negotiations first, he said.

For his take on the issue, President of All Ethiopians National Movement Party, Lej Mesafint Shiferaw, said "Opposition parties' negotiation with the ruling party is unprecedented in the political history of Ethiopia. The ruling party is the one who took the leading part in preparing the negotiation with the national opposition parties who are concerned about the nation and who value peace"

Back in the days, there was not any involvement on the side of opposition political parties in solving problems that have been popping up so far .But currently, the discussions and negotiations will help a lot in solving the problems, he stressed. "We have already gone through 3 agendas and completed things successfully," he said

Speaker of the partnered (11) parties mentioned that though there are 15 opposition parties negotiating with the ruling party, 11 parties are partnered to negotiate, debate and discuss with the ruling party on various agendas.

He expressed that recently the opposition parties had negotiated on Electoral Code of Conduct for Political Parties Proclamation No 662/2009 and the ruling party has already accepted about 90percent of their questions, raised by the partnered parties.

"Among the 16 agendas for negotiating we raised, the ruling party has fully accepted thirteen points, while it partially shaped and accepted the rest of the points. In this regard, we believe that we have achieved a better result," said Tigistu.

As to him, the negotiation held with the ruling party on the electoral system of the nation was successful. He stated that the ruling party has agreed to change the electoral family system from Majority to Mixed Electoral system.

During the negotiations held on the electoral system among opposition parties and the ruling party, All Ethiopians National Movement Party's president said they have achieved key points.

As to Lej Mesafint their party has agreed with the ruling party on making the electoral family system a majority and parallel system, reached on a deal to make the percentage to 20 to 80 percent, settled to make the threshold one percent, and also accepted the continuation of the electoral management body as Electoral Board.

On the contrary, Tigistu mentioned the partnered parties have not fully agreed on one of the models under the Electoral Management Body that the nation is following. According to him, the electoral management body has three Models such as Independent (Single and Double), Governmental and Mixed Models. He stressed that though the ruling party has been following a Single independent system, the partnered parties proposed that the system should be a Double independent system.

"Negotiation means reaching on agreements. Here,our difference with the incumbent is is only conceptual. The partnered parties believe that the ruling party should follow a double independent system. Besides, the Electoral Board must be changed to Electoral Commission. Our main aim behind changing Board with Commission is not just changing names but making the 'Board' the other independent body since it will create a set up that increases the participation of political parties," said chairperson of the partnered parties.

Lej Mesafint stated: "The negotiations have a pivotal role in stirring, setting up (organizing), and making citizens' owner of the power, and also in making citizens active participants. Successful economic growth and peace are achieved through taking on board opposition parties and giving them the chance to properly forward their questions to the government."

He indicated that through negotiations opposition parties have gained many things .The negotiations have provided many points that the ruling party needs to improve.

"Just because we did not reach on agreement does not mean that we are separated, it will only make the negotiation pending. Here, we believe that the negotiation will continue since we cannot say that it is over without reaching on agreements" said Tigistu.

President of All Ethiopians National Movement Party mentioned the Anti-Terrorism law agenda is underway to be discussed by all the opposition negotiating parties and parties are already submitting the modalities to the office. He added that eight agendas are left to be discussed in the future.

"To finalize the political negotiations peacefully, the political parties should put extra effort and the ruling party is supposed to watch things broadly. As the same time, we all should work for a better result," said Lej Mesafint.

Dilating on the issue, Tigistu stressed that if the political terrain is wide enough, we could harness the negotiation as a tool to come to agreements as such discussion forums and debates give us the chance to solve conflicts in a democratic way, moreover, it is one of the aim of the negotiation.

As anyone could agree, political negotiation and discussion should come first before any damage surfaces on its wake. Every political party must be willing to discuss its views concerning the nation because after all the presence of many political parties is nothing but the difference in their approach to get things done for the nation.