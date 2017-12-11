Mauritius: Minister Wong Launches Rodrigues Information and Support Desk

press release

The launching of the Rodrigues Information and Support Desk (RISD) with objective to provide Rodriguans with information about the different services available to them was launched this morning at the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF), Garden Tower, Port Louis in the presence of the Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong and other eminent personalities.

In his address, Minister Wong emphasised that this joint initiative of the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment and the NEF will provide a modern, efficient and practical platform at NEF and other public institutions with a view to providing facilities to Rodriguans to address queries and any difficulties they face for business start-up, for job seeking or any other social facilities and also to promote social inclusion at all levels. A desk will also be put in place in Rodrigues for better cohesion and transfer of information from Rodrigues to Mauritius, he added.

Speaking about Sega tambour of Rodrigues Island, he recalled that it has been inscribed this year on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Sega Tambour, he said is safeguarded through the efforts of numerous groups that have sprung up since the 1970s adding that competitions and rehearsals are organised in community centres, and the Sega tambour is also performed in tourism facilities, contributing to the generation of revenue for performers.

Also present on the occasion, the Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Louis Serge Clair, pointed out that RISD will provide a desk which will act as guidance to Rodriguans who come to Mauritius, to encourage their economic empowerment and help in improving their quality of life as well as ensure their social integration in the mainstream society.