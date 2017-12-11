Mauritius: Government Committed to the Promotion of Human Rights in Mauritius, Says Minister Gobin

press release

Government is committed to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which will ensure a future of opportunity and prosperity, free of violence and discrimination, as well as a harmonious society for the citizens of Mauritius, stated the Attorney General, Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Maneesh Gobin, this morning at Voilà Hotel, in Bagatelle.

He was speaking at the opening of a workshop on Human Rights to mark Human Rights Day 2017, which is commemorated on 10 December. The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Mauritius, Mrs Marjaana Sall, and other eminent personalities were also present.

In his address, Minister Gobin emphasised that as Mauritius will celebrate its 50th anniversary of Independence, the time is apt for one and all to reflect on the fundamental rights provided by the Constitution and learn from the evolution process of countries such as South Africa and India.

Moreover, the Human Rights Minister called for the collaboration of all Human Rights Units to adopt a coordinated approach and concerted efforts in the promotion of human rights across the country. The importance of coming up with clear-cut recommendations and the elaboration of a concrete action plan during the workshop, was also highlighted by the Minister.

For her part, Ambassador Sall, underscored the interdependent and interrelated facet of human rights, adding that universality is the essential characteristic of human rights regardless of race, age, colour, disability, gender and social background. The EU will actively support the Mauritian Government in its endeavours to promote human rights values and principles, she added.

About the workshop

The one-day workshop which is a joint initiative of the National Human Rights Commission and the EU Delegation to Mauritius, brought together some 45 law enforcement officers.

Resource persons are from the Police Complaints Division; Equal Opportunities Commission; National Preventive Mechanism Division; and Ombudsperson for Children. The workshop focuses on issues related to human rights, women's rights and the Constitution.

Human Rights Day 2017

Human Rights Day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

This year, Human Rights Day kicks off a year-long campaign to mark the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a milestone document that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The theme for this year is Let's stand up for equality, justice and human dignity.