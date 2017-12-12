Rwanda: Britam Launches New Medical Insurance Product for SMEs

Britam Insurance Company (Rwanda) has today unveiled a new health insurance cover targeting small-and-medium sized companies in the market.

According to Antoine Uwamungu, the chief executive officer, Britam Health is a flexible health insurance plan mainly for organisations with five or more workers. It is specifically for firms and not individuals.

Speaking during the unveiling of the medicare insurance product, Uwamungu said the new scheme would cover all routine outpatient services, and give clients the choice to decide on the specific services they require.

Britam Health offers inpatient cover and a newly introduced fund managed outpatient cover. "The cover will cater for consultation and all other expenses and fees that one would incur during hospitalisation, while allowing the customer to determine the cover that suits them best," Uwamungu explained.

He said the launch of the product was in line with two key pillars of Britam Group's 2016-2020 "Go for Gold" corporate strategy; customer service and product innovation.

Refund policy

The new fund managed outpatient programme provides refunds to clients for all the money that is not used over a given period of time.

"This means clients only pay for that which they use and at the end of the insurance period, the unutilised funds may be carried forward to the next period or refunded to the client," the official said in a statement.

Britam has six branches countrywide and plans to open more offices in the near future, according to Uwamungu.

The company is a subsidiary of Britam Holdings Plc, a leading diversified financial services group, with operation across the Eastern and Southern Africa regions in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Mozambique and Malawi.