Kenya: Musonye - Kisumu Stadium Ready to Host Semi-Finals

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Secretary General Nicholas Musonye has confirmed that this year's semi final matches of CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup will be held in Kisumu.

Speaking in Kakamega on Monday, Musonye said the first and second semi-final matches will be held at Moi Stadium on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Musonye, who attended the final Group 'B' match between Uganda and Ethiopia staged at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday, said it was proper to take some matches to Kisumu.

Musonye, who was accompanied by Football Kenya Federation Western Region National Executive Committee Member Tony Kweya, praised Kakamega County Government for successfully hosting Group 'B' matches.

"I thank Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya for working round the clock to beat Cecafa deadline of getting Bukhungu Stadium ready," he said.

However, Musonye did not state where the final match of the tournament would be held.

Musonye also expressed satisfaction with the quality of talent on show at the annual regional tournament, noting that Cecafa secretariat is out to promote football talent in East and Central Africa.

"The region has immense talent that should be exposed so that players attract football scouts, especially those from European countries who are interested in signing up talented players for European leagues," Musonye noted.