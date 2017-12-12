Photo: Seabifar/Wikimedia Commons

An aerial view of Mutare.

Mutare city council has demanded the reversal of controversial land deals allegedly authorised by disgraced former finance minister Ignatius Chombo.

Chombo was local government minister for several years before his briefly presiding over the finance brief until last month's military coup which ousted then president Robert Mugabe.

The former cabinet minister was reportedly detained for nine days after the coup before being handed over to the police and appearing in court charged with fraud.

A recent meeting of the MDC-T dominated Mutare city council heard that the disgraced minister authorised controversial land deals in the eastern border city.

Cited by councillors Chrispen Dube (Ward 9) and Tarwirei Mabika (Ward 6) was the disposal of Meikles Park to local businessman and Zanu PF politician Esau Mupfumi who is also the Member of Parliament for Dangamvura-Chikanga.

Councillors were also concerned that the property was spared when a joint operation of the military and the police cleared vendors from the city centre after the military coup.

"There are over 100 vendors at Meikles Park and we wonder why the operation left them. If we agreed that all vendors must be taken out of the city centre then those at Meikles Park are not immune; they must go," said Dube.

Councillor Kudakwashe Chisango (Ward 18) the park should be returned to the local authority.

"We want the deal to be reversed so that, as council, we can peg stands and accommodate all those vendors who were flushed out of the city.

"We need to be fair with our ratepayers," he said.

Councillors agreed that land deals authorised by Chombo must be reversed, noting that there was no documentation to support them.

They demanded that council management investigates another deal where Chombo allegedly allowed Zanu PF Mutasa South legislator Irene Zindi to take over a property in Aloe Park.

The legislator reportedly occupied the house when she was part of a commission running Mutare after the disbandment of the MDC-T-controlled council a few years ago.

Councillors said there is no council resolution or letter from the Ministry of Local Government authorising Zindi to grab the house.

"We want the deal to be investigated because the property is a park house. The house belongs to the council and the deal must be reversed," said Cllr Mabika.