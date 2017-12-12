Kenya: World Class Data Centre Launched in Nairobi County

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has launched a world class data centre which is the backbone of the Information Communication Technology transformation road map which will ensure better service delivery in the city.

Speaking at the event, President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded the Nairobi County leadership for rolling out that the technology initiative which will ensure a centralized payment system and urged other counties to emulate Nairobi.

"This initiative will improve service delivery and ensure that Nairobi residents are served in a quick and smart way. I want to reiterate that the national government is committed to collaborate with county governments to ensure efficient service delivery to our people," he said.

President Kenyatta urged leaders to now focus on development agendas and deliver the promises they made to the people.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said the communication infrastructure will digitize services and operations in the county by automating all services in the county to serve everyone irrespective of their race, tribe or political affiliation.

He said the system will move the county from offering manual, paper-based, cash-based services to digital solutions that make it easy for everyone to access and pay for services nearer and safer.

"The public will enjoy easy payment solutions from wherever they are, using their computers and mobile phones," said Sonko.

With the data centre, the county government will roll out emails for all staff, install modern telephone systems in all offices and establish a modern website.

Sonko said they will install service centres in all the 43 post offices in Nairobi in order to bring services closer to the people.

He said that there will be cashless transactions in the county and directed that all payments to be done through the bank.

"No more cash transaction will be accepted, from rates, single business permits, parking, water, food handling certificates, market rents and many more," stated Sonko.