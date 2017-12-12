Rwanda: Airtel Unveils New Affordable Data Packs

Efforts aimed at deepening internet uptake and digital inclusion have been boosted, thanks to new more affordable product offerings by Airtel. The telecom's affordable and faster internet daily and weekly packs under its Bomba product seek to motivate Rwandans, especially emerging entrepreneurs, to work towards achieving their dreams and generating more revenue, said Raoul Bedi, acting managing director at Airtel Rwanda.

The new daily pack goes for Rwf200, while weekly pack is at Rwf1,000.

Bedi said the packs come to offer customers more affordable daily and weekly options to choose from as they use the firm's internet service.

"The revamp is aimed at serving Rwandans with the best data rates while continuing to deliver the fastest internet service with innovative packages. As a customer-centric network, our goal is to give customers the best voice, data and service bouquets that will help them realise their full potential," he added.

Bomba packs provide Airtel customers a range of choices to enjoy daily, weekly and monthly streaming using Airtel internet, as well as making calls to all networks at an affordable rate.

Bomba packs also have an option of subscribing to monthly package at only Rwf10,000, where a customer enjoys 30GB or 1GB per day, unlimited calls and sending text messages to Airtel numbers.

Subscribers using the pack call other networks at Rwf20 per minute.