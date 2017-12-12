Rwanda: RPF at 30 - Rwandans in Denmark Celebrate By Feeding the Homeless

Members of the RPF-Inkotanyi in Denmark opened the celebration of the party's 30th anniversary with a charity event that saw them visit and serve Rwandan traditional and contemporary meals to homeless people in the European country.

The members visited a center for the homeless in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, which mainly accommodates people with major social problems such as alcohol and substance addiction.

During the charity drive, over 100 homeless people received a hot and freshly cooked meal prepared by the Rwandan Diaspora community who are members of the RPF Inkotanyi.

While handing over the food to the staff at the center, Dr. Jim Innocent Ngoga, the vice chairman of the diaspora in Denmark, said that the gesture was in line with the core values of the people of Rwanda and was also partly informed by the dark history that Rwanda went through.

"Rwanda being a small country with the darkest history ever on this globe, has risen from the ashes of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi to one of the most peaceful, stable and progressive in almost all sectors on the African continent.

"Unity, morality to help your neighbor or anyone else in need of assistance has progressively turned into a Rwandan identity," Ngoga said attributing this to the good leadership of President Paul Kagame - the RPF Chairman.

Dr Ngoga added that they also decided to do this because they are part and parcel of the Danish society, and feel the need to make a difference where it is badly needed.

Several activities lined up for this week including a conference and the launch of a museum dedicated to the campaign against the Genocide which will be inaugurated this week at parliament.

The main celebrations are slated for this weekend at the RPF headquarters in Rusororo, Kigali.