Uganda: Ochan, Watenga Throw Cranes Into Selection Dilemma

Benjamin Ochan
By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — Uganda Cranes technical team is facing a choice dilemma that could make or break team's Cecafa Cup retention dream.

Ahead of the Thursday semifinal, head coach Moses Basena admitted he doesn't know whether it will be Vipers custodian Ismail Watenga or KCCA's Benjamin Ochan to start between the posts.

Ochan, despite being benched by Charles Lukwago at KCCA in the last four league matches, started the first two Cranes games against Burundi and South Sudan whereas Watenga, played against Ethiopia in the last group game.

Watenga conceded once in 90 minutes as did Ochan in 180 minutes and both looked commanding.

"I'm still monitoring them in training to see who will start the semis (on Thursday in Kisumu). We have given each a chance to gauge their preparedness for the Chan tourney (in January)," Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba told Daily Monitor.

"This is what we did in the Cecafa Cup in Ethiopia two years ago when we granted James Alitho and Mathias Muwanga chance to play the group games before settling for Watenga in the final crucial games."

Kajoba brands Ochan 'the most talented local based custodian' and believes he can ably stand in for Watenga who is suspended for the first Chan group game.

"Remember we are building for Chan. The two (Watenga and Ochan) will be there but my main task now is finding who will be the third choice (between Jinja SSS lad Thomas Ikara who is also in Cecafa and Proline's Saidi Keni who is with the Under-20 side in Zambia)." Kajoba had planned to grant Ikara his debut against South Sudan in the second tie but admits the pressure grew too high ahead of the must-win game.

Watenga gladly welcomes the goal exchange with Ochan and says it erodes complacency.

"We are all experienced at this level and we help each other. I have fully recovered from my injury and just waiting for the coaches to pick me on in the semis."

