12 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Hippos First Into Semis After Late Mukwala Goal

Photo: Daily Monitor
Steven Mukwala, middle, dancing through three Malawian opponents in yesterday’s Cosafa U-20 match in the Zambian town of Kitwe.
By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Steven Mukwala had played sufficiently well in the opening two games to retain the trust of coach Mathias Lule ahead of the Hippo's final group game against Malawi at the Cosafa Under-20 championship yesterday.

Having fired blanks in the opening two games, the striker repaid the coach's faith with a late goal to help the national under-20 team seal the first semi-final slot following a 1-all draw Malawi yesterday afternoon in Kitwe.

The Hippos, who were without suspended captain Muhammad Shaban, looked to be on the way out after Fred Madinga gave the Malawians the lead on 70 minutes.

Instead Mukwala, an offseason signing from Edgar's Youth and most known for his goal haul at this year's Masaza Cup in Buganda tournament pounced.

He slotted home after substitute Frank Tumwesigye's effort had been parried as they held on to pip their opponents at the top of group A and guarantee qualification.

Both teams finished level on five points but the Hippos prevailed by virtue of having a superior goal difference of two just ahead of Malwi on one.

This followed the 2-0 opening day one win over Zambia as well as Friday's 2-2 draw with Swaziland the two teams that were ejected from the group thus far. The result meant the Hippos were the first team to make the semifinals that the teams that top the three groups qualify as well as the best second placed team.

South Africa joined them after a 2-1 win over Egypt which like Uganda are the two guest teams at the tournament played by teams from Southern Africa.

The semifinal draws will be known later today after Group C leaders Lesotho play Namibia and Zimbabwe faces Angola.

