12 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's 'Obedient Son' Sought 'Divine Intervention' Against Grace's Tirades

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu.

He's the minister who once famously referred to himself as Robert Mugabe's "ever obedient son".

Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu says he would ask his wife to pray for him to shield himself from former first lady Grace Mugabe's tirades at ruling party rallies where she dished out the dirt against her opponents within the ruling Zanu-PF.

"Before attending rallies I would ask my wife to pray because it could be me who would be insulted," Mpofu told the state-run Chronicle.

Mpofu's wife Sikhanyisiwe is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The paper said the prayers were obviously effective, as Mpofu was never targeted by Grace, who regularly rebuked Emmerson Mnangagwa, the then vice president, over his ambitions to succeed former president Robert Mugabe.

'Not one of us hates Mugabe'

Mpofu's escape from a tongue-lashing in the politically-tense days leading up to last month's military takeover may have had something to do with his pledge of loyalty to Mugabe in 2010. That's when, as mines minister, he reportedly signed a letter to Mugabe as "your ever obedient son".

Mpofu said his love for Mugabe hadn't diminished.

"We love the former president Comrade Mugabe, not even one of us hates him," Mpofu said, adding that the November 15 military intervention was justified as "there were weeds, malcontents and criminals in the party who did as they pleased".

That's a reference to the G40 group loyal to Grace Mugabe. Most of its members, including the former first lady, have been expelled from Zanu-PF. Several have now fled the country.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Banks Now Accepting 99-Year Leases As Collateral

The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) said on Friday it will now accept 99-year leases that were given to resettled… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.