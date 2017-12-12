South Africa: Ace Magashule Stays On As ANC Chairperson in Free State

Ace Magashule has been re-elected as the chairperson of the ANC in the Free State, extending his 23-year reign in the province.

Magashule, who is also Free State premier, received 209 nominations from delegates in attendance while his former deputy Thabo Manyoni only managed to get 25 nods.

Manyoni, who boycotted the provincial congress, declined his nomination over the phone.

"As the former secretary of the PEC I only received comrade Manyoni's apology through the media," said re-elected secretary William Bulwane.

Magashule's deputy Paseka Nompondo, who was the Mangaung regional chairperson was uncontested, along with the deputy general secretary Mamiki Qabathe, while two other candidates who were nominated to contest for the provincial secretary and provincial treasurer positions could not be found.

Mineral Resources manager Msebenzi Zwane retained his position as the provincial treasurer. Earlier lawyers for disgruntled ANC members served papers on the provincial executive committee, claiming it was in contempt of court.

The High court in Bloemfontein ruled that the provincial congress could not go ahead without the re-running of 29 branch general meetings, a claim the PEC disputed.

Congratulations to Comrade @DrAceMagashule on his re-election as Provincial chair of #ANCFS!! ?????? #UNITY pic.twitter.com/qSzsopdziu-- David Mabuza (@DavidMabuza_) December 11, 2017

Source: News24