South Africa: Men Accused of Killing Coligny Teen Go On Trial Next Year

The two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Coligny, in the North West, will go on trial in March 2018.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, appeared briefly in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday afternoon, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Frank Lesenyego told News24.

The trial will sit for two weeks - between March 19 and 23, and again between March 26 and 30 - Lesenyego said.

Doorewaard and Schutte claim they caught Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20, 2017.

They claim they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off.

Some residents claim he was killed because he was black. His death sparked protests in the area, which saw a number of houses and business burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on bail of R5 000 each.

Source: News24