11 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Men Accused of Killing Coligny Teen Go On Trial Next Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

The two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Coligny, in the North West, will go on trial in March 2018.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, appeared briefly in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday afternoon, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Frank Lesenyego told News24.

The trial will sit for two weeks - between March 19 and 23, and again between March 26 and 30 - Lesenyego said.

Doorewaard and Schutte claim they caught Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20, 2017.

They claim they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off.

Some residents claim he was killed because he was black. His death sparked protests in the area, which saw a number of houses and business burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on bail of R5 000 each.

Source: News24

South Africa

Court Action to Stop Prasa 'Conspiracy'

Rail agency misses UniteBehind's deadline and now faces litigation Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.