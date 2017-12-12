Rwanda: RPF to Host International Meet on Liberation

The RPF Inkotanyi will Tuesday hold a one-day international conference that will bring together global leaders and scholars among others to discuss the liberation journey of the African continent.

The conference, which will be held at the newly built headquarters of the RPF in Rusororo, Gasabo District, will be held under the theme; "Liberation and Transformation: Realizing a dignified and prosperous Africa."

"It will serve as a platform to reflect on Rwanda's and Africa's liberation journey, advocate for renewed urgency in accelerating Africa's socio-economic transformation and liberation and pass on the mission of liberation to young people," reads a concept note on the conference, which has been seen by The New Times.

Key speakers at the conference include former Tanzanian President, Benjamin Mkapa who is expected to give a keynote address in the morning, to be followed by a panel discussion that will feature among others, former US Assistant Secretary of State, Jendayi Frazer.

Other speakers include James Irungu Mwangi, the Executive Director of Dalberg Group, a collection of impact-driven businesses that seek to champion inclusive and sustainable growth around the world.

According to the RPF, around 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which according to according to the document will also be an opportunity "for other political parties, partners and friends of the RPF-Inkotanyi to share their experiences and learn from each other's journeys."

Key expectations from the meeting include the increased awareness of RPF-Inkotanyi's ideology and its adaptation over time, that has continued to drive Rwanda's journey and the awareness of the new generation of Rwandans and Africans inspired and motivated by African liberation efforts to transform and committed to reinforcing the legacy of liberation.

They also target to boost solidarity around the common fate that Africans share and RPF-Inkotanyi's commitment to contributing to Africa's transformation.

Meanwhile other events that are lined up for the RPF 30th anniversary include the launch of the Campaign Against Genocide Museum that will be inaugurated at the parliamentary buildings on Wednesday.

There will also be a three-day national congress of the RPF Inkotanyi between December 14 and 16 also to be held at the party headquarters, which will culminate into the anniversary celebrations.