Rwanda: Areyuya Nominated for 2017 Best African Cyclist

The 2017 Tour du Rwanda winner, Joseph Areruya has been named among the 15 nominees of the 2017 best African cyclist. The winner will be announced on December 20.

The nominees were announced Sunday night by the organizers of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

"I am happy to be among the 15 riders nominated in Africa. It shows that I have worked hard and I will keep working hard. It is something good in my career," Areruya told Times Sport on Monday.

Areruya and Samuel Mugisha, who joined South African-based Continental Team, Dimension Data for Qhubeka in December last year, have each signed a one-year contract extension.

"I am competing with big names but it is good to be recognized among the best 15 riders who are competing for the title," noted the 22-year-old Areruya.

Areruya and Samuel Mugisha are currently in Rwanda and will return to Continental Team, Dimension Data for Qhubeka in January before going to Italy for the international training with the senior team.

The title created in 2012 aims to reward the rider who, through his results on the continent and on the rest of the planet, has contributed most to make cycling in Africa known.

The jury chaired by Bernard Hinault, the five-time Tour de France winner, including sports directors, coaches, African riders, African and European journalists will vote for the winner to join the list including Natnael Berhane (2012), Louis Meintjes (2013), Mekseb Debesay (2014), Daniel Teklehaimanot (2015), Tesfom Okubamariam (2016).

The 15 Nominees:

Abraham Meron (Eritrea), Ait El Abda (Morocco - Uae Emirates), Areruya Joseph (Rwanda), Cisse Isiaka (Ivory Coast), Debesay Mekseb (Eritrea - Dimension Data), Galdoune Amine Ahmed (Morocco), Gibbons Ryan (South Africa - Dimension Data), Grmay Tsgabu (Ethiopia - Lampre-Merida), Impey Daryl (South Africa - Orica-Scott), Kudus Merhawi (Eritrea - Dimension Data), Meintjes Louis (South Africa - Lampre Merida), Mraouni Salah Eddine (Morocco - Kuwait-Cartucho.Es), Okubamariam Tesfom (Eritrea - Interpro Cycling Academy), Smit Willie (South Africa) and Teshome Meron (Eritrea - Bike Aid).