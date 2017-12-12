12 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Praises Raila Odinga for Calling Off Swearing-in

Photo: Vivian Jebet/Daily Nation
Samburu dancers entertain guests during Jamhuri celebrations at Isiolo stadium.
By Leonard Onyango

The United States has praised opposition leader Raila Odinga for shelving plans to swear him in as the 'People's President', terming the move a positive step towards national dialogue.

US ambassador Robert Godec said on Monday Mr Odinga's decision to put on hold his controversial swearing-in that was planned for December 12, was welcome.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) announced the postponement of Mr Odinga's swearing-in on Sunday, citing internal, national and international interventions as the reasons for the decision.

Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, who made the announcement, said the coalition would announce the new date for swearing in Mr Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as president and deputy president.

DIALOGUE

On Monday, Mr Godec called on political leaders to lead the nation into open and transparent dialogue.

"Nasa's decision yesterday (Sunday) is a positive step. We again call for a sustained, open, and transparent national conversation involving all Kenyans to build national unity and address long-standing issues," said the ambassador.

Mr Godec and his counterparts, Nic Hailey (United Kingdom) and Jutta Frasch of Germany have been pushing for talks between Jubilee and Nasa to end the political stalemate that has the country divided along tribal lines.

Nasa's move to call off the planned swearing-in has also received praise from some NGOs.

CHAOTIC

"We laud Nasa leadership for calling off their planned swearing-in .. since their function could otherwise have caused more problems to the country and could be chaotic.

"We thank Nasa leadership for allowing Kenyans time to celebrate Jamhuri Day, being an important day in the republic of Kenya," said Mr Stephen K. Cheboi, national chairman of NGOs in Kenya.

Mr Cheboi called on the opposition to prioritise dialogue to tackle political grievances.

