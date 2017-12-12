11 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ukawa Calls for Suspension of January By-Elections in Three Constituencies, Six Wards

By Louis Kolumbia and Halili Letea Thecitizentz

Dar es Salaam — The Constitution Defenders Coalition (Ukawa) has called for suspension of the January by-elections in three constituencies and six wards in the country.

The by-elections in Songea Urban, Longido and Singida North and six wards are scheduled for January 13, 2018 after National Executive Commission (NEC)'s announcement.

Reading a joint statement issued during a press conference on Monday, December 11, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said the time was short for political parties to effectively participate in the by-elections.

He said the November 26, 2017 by-elections in 43 wards were marred by irregularities, which needed to be discussed by stakeholders before participating in the next by-elections.

"We jointly ask stakeholders, including political parties, the NEC, the office of the Registrar of Political Parties, civil society organisations and the police to convene a meeting to discuss the irregularities before participating in the next by-elections," he noted.

According to him, if they are not listened to, Ukawa members will boycott the January by-elections because they were not ready to participate in the by-elections, whose political ground was unfair.

