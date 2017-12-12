Kenya Secures Cecafa Semis Berth

AFC Leopards forward Vincent Oburu's 20th minute strike is all Harambee Stars needed to see off Tanzania Mainland's Kilimanjaro Stars 1-0 on Monday and qualify for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The tenacious striker repaid Coach Paul Put's faith for a maiden start by breaking the deadlock off an Ovellah Ochieng' pinpoint cross from the right flank.

Kenya finished top of the group on eight points with Zanzibar, who lost 1-0 to Libya earlier, second. Uganda topped Group B on five similar to Burundi but the former have a superior goal difference.

Kenya plays Burundi and Uganda versus Zanzibar in the last four on Thursday and Friday respectively at Moi Stadium in Kisumu County.

Ochieng' had in the fifth minute missed a one-on-one chance with Peter Manyika in the Tanzania goal after being put through by George Odhiambo.

Mathare United's Chris Oduor returned to the first 11 in the three changes made from the team that settled for a 0-0 draw with Zanzibar Saturday.

Kilimanjaro Stars coach Ammy Ninje summoned Manyika in goal for the first time in this tourney among the four changes made from the squad that lost 2-1 to Rwanda.

Michael Kamagi, Sony Sugar's Abdallah Hamisi and Shiza Ramadhan also returned to the starting team.

The Tanzanians nearly found the equaliser a minute after the half hour mark through Himid Mao's free kick from 30 yards, but Wendo, marshalling the midfield alongside Patillah Omoto, deflected out for a fruitless corner.

Dennis Sikhayi smashed a 35-yarder shot inches wide three minutes to the halftime break.

Kenya pressed hard in the second half, with Tanzania camped in their own half, but they struggled to break down their hosts' defensive structure thanks to Jockins Atudo and Musa Mohamed's vigilance at the back.

In the 58th minute, Oburu found Odhiambo on left flank, but the Gor midfielder fluffed wide with a bullet shot.

Oburu limped off in the 77th minute with Kepha Aswani replacing him.

Stars' purple patch continued until the final whistle.