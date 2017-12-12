11 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Secures Cecafa Semis Berth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

AFC Leopards forward Vincent Oburu's 20th minute strike is all Harambee Stars needed to see off Tanzania Mainland's Kilimanjaro Stars 1-0 on Monday and qualify for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The tenacious striker repaid Coach Paul Put's faith for a maiden start by breaking the deadlock off an Ovellah Ochieng' pinpoint cross from the right flank.

Kenya finished top of the group on eight points with Zanzibar, who lost 1-0 to Libya earlier, second. Uganda topped Group B on five similar to Burundi but the former have a superior goal difference.

Kenya plays Burundi and Uganda versus Zanzibar in the last four on Thursday and Friday respectively at Moi Stadium in Kisumu County.

Ochieng' had in the fifth minute missed a one-on-one chance with Peter Manyika in the Tanzania goal after being put through by George Odhiambo.

Mathare United's Chris Oduor returned to the first 11 in the three changes made from the team that settled for a 0-0 draw with Zanzibar Saturday.

Kilimanjaro Stars coach Ammy Ninje summoned Manyika in goal for the first time in this tourney among the four changes made from the squad that lost 2-1 to Rwanda.

Michael Kamagi, Sony Sugar's Abdallah Hamisi and Shiza Ramadhan also returned to the starting team.

The Tanzanians nearly found the equaliser a minute after the half hour mark through Himid Mao's free kick from 30 yards, but Wendo, marshalling the midfield alongside Patillah Omoto, deflected out for a fruitless corner.

Dennis Sikhayi smashed a 35-yarder shot inches wide three minutes to the halftime break.

Kenya pressed hard in the second half, with Tanzania camped in their own half, but they struggled to break down their hosts' defensive structure thanks to Jockins Atudo and Musa Mohamed's vigilance at the back.

In the 58th minute, Oburu found Odhiambo on left flank, but the Gor midfielder fluffed wide with a bullet shot.

Oburu limped off in the 77th minute with Kepha Aswani replacing him.

Stars' purple patch continued until the final whistle.

Kenya

Kenya Marks 54th Independence Day

Kenyans early Tuesday started trickling in to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, for the 54th Jamhuri Day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.