Kenya: Watii Clinches Captain's Prize at Royal

Newcomer Michael Watii beat former national team captain Bo Ciera by three shots to claim the overall title during the Captain's (Charles Omondi) Prize at Royal Nairobi Golf Club at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 28, Watii carded a total of nett 147 to claim his maiden victory. Ciera beat Peter Mangiti and Abner Onsomu on countback with 150 nett to finish second.

Taking the gross title in the two day event was Mandhi Sehmi with 166 gross, while claiming the ladies title with a two day total of nett 149, was Joyce Wafula.

Leading the past captains was Shirish Shah with 156 nett, as E. Mbole on 149 nett, emerged the guest winner. The event, which attracted a huge field of over 300 golfers, was sponsored by Safaricom and a host of other sponsors.

At Railway Golf Club, Frank Ombura won the annual Eastern Flour Mills golf tournament with an impressive score of 42 points. He beat veteran golfer Ali Mwanzi by two points, as Githaiga Gichungi with 36 points was third.

In the ladies section, Mildred Malubi carded 30 points to win ahead of Jane Ndirangu on 27 points. Leading the invited guests was John Maalu from Machakos, with a score of 36 points winning by two points from Fredrick Wagura.

Nancy Kariuki was the best lady guest with 35 points and Peterson Kamara was the senior winner with 33 points, while Kaash Padam was the best junior on 24 points.

At Limuru, Laureen Gibson clinched the overall title during the Serena Hotels tournament by posting 41 points, beating Steve Okello Joe Muchekehu and Alex Gichuki on countback.

Taking the ladies title was Grace Kimeria with a score of 41, one better than Wairumu Thande and Lillian Hurst.

In the guest category, B. Kariuki carded 40 points to win by one point from Watson Burugu. At Ruiru, Isaac Nguku was the men winner during the Ladies Open sponsored by Safaricom.

The handicap 17 carded nett 70 to win by six shots from Samuel Otieno and John Njenga. In the ladies section, Innocent Mukami posted nett 73 to win the Silver division by six shots from Shobana Patel while, Irene Wamoro was third on 81.

The bronze title went to Susan Mukururi on 74 nett, one better than Teresia Wainaina and in third place was Elizabeth Njau with 77 nett.

The following are summerised weekend golf round-up results;

At Muthaiga; Kenya Defence Force Golf Day; Men Winner Mahesh Mavji 38, Patrick Kamani 36, Wanjohi Kangangi 35. KDF Overall Winner Brig Waweru 32 cb Col. N Karungo 32. Lady Winner Nancy Ndungu 37, Rosemary Mkok 35.

At Sigona; Friends of Captain Golf Day; Winner Bobby Gadhia 43pts, Patrick Kiragu 41, Julius Gichimu 40. Nines Gopal Savani 22, Palu Dhanani 22pts;

At Nakuru; Kurutu Open; Overall winner Francis Kioni 40, Benjamin Sila 39, Lady winner E. Wambui 35.