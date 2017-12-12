12 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Priest, Four Others Detained Over Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(file photo)
By Edson Kinene

Police in Rukunguri District are holding five people, including a priest, over allegations of killing two private security guards.

Mr Moses Nanoka, the Rukungiri police commander, identified the deceased as 27-year-old Brian Tumubwaine, a guard attached to Security 2000 and 29-year-old Fred Rutarindwa, residents of Ntungamo and Rukungiri districts respectively.

The two were killed on Sunday in the premises of Compassion International at Bugangari Archdeaconry in Bugangari Sub County where they had been deployed.

A source told Daily Monitor that the priest and four others are in custody to help police with Investigations.

The priest is said to have been arrested after a police sniffer dog led the detectives to his home which is next to the Compassion offices at the church.

"Our sniffer dog led us to the priest's house, so we had to arrest him," the source said.

However, Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson said: "We have some people in custody including the man of God but I'm not giving you their identities because it may jeopardize our investigations."

He said the assailants left behind an MK4 gun number 32088 belonging to Tumubwaine.

According to Maate, they have handed over the deceased's bodies to Nyakibale Hospital for postmortem as investigations into the killings continue.

Uganda

Mao, 11 Others Arrested Over Age Limit Protest March

Democratic Party president general, Norbert Mao and eleven other party members have been arrested as they attempted to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.