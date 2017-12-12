Police in Rukunguri District are holding five people, including a priest, over allegations of killing two private security guards.

Mr Moses Nanoka, the Rukungiri police commander, identified the deceased as 27-year-old Brian Tumubwaine, a guard attached to Security 2000 and 29-year-old Fred Rutarindwa, residents of Ntungamo and Rukungiri districts respectively.

The two were killed on Sunday in the premises of Compassion International at Bugangari Archdeaconry in Bugangari Sub County where they had been deployed.

A source told Daily Monitor that the priest and four others are in custody to help police with Investigations.

The priest is said to have been arrested after a police sniffer dog led the detectives to his home which is next to the Compassion offices at the church.

"Our sniffer dog led us to the priest's house, so we had to arrest him," the source said.

However, Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson said: "We have some people in custody including the man of God but I'm not giving you their identities because it may jeopardize our investigations."

He said the assailants left behind an MK4 gun number 32088 belonging to Tumubwaine.

According to Maate, they have handed over the deceased's bodies to Nyakibale Hospital for postmortem as investigations into the killings continue.