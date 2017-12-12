Kenya: Police, Telkom Close in On Titles

Kenya Police and Telkom will inch closer to winning the men and women's Premier League hockey titles with victories in their Jamhuri Day fixtures at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Police take on bottom placed Technical University of Kenya (TUK), while Telkom will be up against second-placed Amira Sailors in two of the six matches lined up on this holiday.

Parklands, smarting from their 3-0 loss away to Nakuru on Sunday tackle Chase Sailors, as champions Strathmore University Gladiators take on Kenya College of Accountancy in a relegation dog fight battle.

The last match of the day will see former champions Sikh Union up against Wazalendo. The match between Police and TUK marks contrasting fortunes for the two teams.

While a win for Police will leave them needing six points to clinch the title, a loss for the students will see them relegated.

Police responded from their first loss of the season away to Western Jaguars 11 days to go, with a 2-1 win over Greensharks on Sunday.

The result lifted the leaders to 64 points, 13 ahead of Butali who are in second place. Police coach Kenneth Kaunda is hoping his charges can build on their impressive result against Sharks as they close in on the title.

"It was important to get a response after the loss away to Jaguars and we are now almost certain of clinching the title, it is ours to lose," Kaunda said.

TUK face a tall order as they bid to avoid the big drop in their maiden season in the top flight.

"We just have to go out there and play like it is a final, Police are beatable and we have no option but to do it," TUK coach Peter Mwathe said. Police won the first leg encounter 2-1 on April 28.

In the women's Premier League, Telkom will move 11 points clear of the table with a win against Amira with five matches left.

Telkom, who chasing a record 20th title, are yet to lose a match this season and have scored an impressive 93 goals, conceding only twice.

"We want to wrap up the league and turn our attention to next month's club championship in Accra," Telkom coach Jos Openda said. Amira dropped two crucial points in their 1-1 draw against Vikings as they look to secure second spot.

Fixtures (All matches at City Park Stadium)

Premier Women: Strathmore university v UON - 9am, Telkom v Amira -10.30am

Premier Men: Kenya Police v TUK- 12noon, Parklands v Chase Sailors- 1.30pm. Strathmore University v KCAU-3om, Sikh Union v Wazalendo - 5pm