11 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Big Field for Kenya Open Tourney at Nairobi Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Over 100 entries have so far been received for this year's edition of the Kenya Open Junior Tennis Championship, organisers announced on Monday.

The annual competition, which is usually the last event in Tennis Kenya's calendar, serves off on Saturday and will run till December 20 at the Nairobi Club.

The tournament is open to junior players ranging from 12 to 18 years and the entries received so far include players drawn from Gabon, Madagascar, Burundi and Tanzania.

The tourney got a shot in the arm when sponsors, SGA gave Sh475,600 towards the running of the four-day championship. Last year's winners, among them Faith Nyabera (Under-16), Albert Njogu (Boys U-16), Roselinda Asumwa (Girls U-14 and 12), Kael Shah (Boys U-14) and Dhruv Kavia (Boys U-12) have all confirmed their participation.

Kwame Ndega and Anouk Vandevelde will also be back as they seek to defend their Under-10 boys' and girls' crowns. Home players will be banking on the familiar Nairobi Club courts to succeed.

Thursday has been set as the last day for registration.

"This tournament will help in identifying future stars and we are more than happy to be associated with it," SGA's General Manager, Michael Owino said.

Tennis Kenya's Paurvi Rawal said the competition will be closely contested especially with entries from outside the country.

"All the defending champions will be on show and together with the newcomers, we should be in for some good action and I call on fans to turn up cheer the young ones," the former Tennis Kenya chairperson said.

The tournament will also have a 'mini-tennis category for children below the age of 10 which will be held on Saturday.

Kenya

Kenya Marks 54th Independence Day

Kenyans early Tuesday started trickling in to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, for the 54th Jamhuri Day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.