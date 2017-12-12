Kenya: Big Field for Kenya Open Tourney at Nairobi Club

Over 100 entries have so far been received for this year's edition of the Kenya Open Junior Tennis Championship, organisers announced on Monday.

The annual competition, which is usually the last event in Tennis Kenya's calendar, serves off on Saturday and will run till December 20 at the Nairobi Club.

The tournament is open to junior players ranging from 12 to 18 years and the entries received so far include players drawn from Gabon, Madagascar, Burundi and Tanzania.

The tourney got a shot in the arm when sponsors, SGA gave Sh475,600 towards the running of the four-day championship. Last year's winners, among them Faith Nyabera (Under-16), Albert Njogu (Boys U-16), Roselinda Asumwa (Girls U-14 and 12), Kael Shah (Boys U-14) and Dhruv Kavia (Boys U-12) have all confirmed their participation.

Kwame Ndega and Anouk Vandevelde will also be back as they seek to defend their Under-10 boys' and girls' crowns. Home players will be banking on the familiar Nairobi Club courts to succeed.

Thursday has been set as the last day for registration.

"This tournament will help in identifying future stars and we are more than happy to be associated with it," SGA's General Manager, Michael Owino said.

Tennis Kenya's Paurvi Rawal said the competition will be closely contested especially with entries from outside the country.

"All the defending champions will be on show and together with the newcomers, we should be in for some good action and I call on fans to turn up cheer the young ones," the former Tennis Kenya chairperson said.

The tournament will also have a 'mini-tennis category for children below the age of 10 which will be held on Saturday.