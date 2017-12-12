Kenya's Games Chief Korir Hits Ground Running

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) is leaving nothing to chance in preparations for next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Already, Team Kenya's head of delegation, Barnabas Korir is in Australia inspecting facilities, attending chef de mission meetings and laying ground for Kenya's participation in the April 4-15 games.

On Monday, he expressed his satisfaction with preparations on the ground as Nock President Paul Tergat travelled to sportswear giant Nike's Oregon headquarters in USA to ensure the production of Team Kenya's kit is on course.

"This time we are doing things differently and we will ensure that all the teams get what they deserve with regard to kit, and that travel plans are impeccable," he said in reference to the fiasco last year that saw Kenya's teams to the Rio Olympic Games fail to get adequate training and competition kit.

Korir said the immigration plans in Australia are impressive with provision for incoming athletes, journalists and officials to be fast-tracked into the country.

"Our delegation will arrive in Brisbane and preparations have already been made for buses to transport them from there to Gold Coast which is 80 kilometres away," he said.

He will be joined by officials from Kenya's High Commission to Australia for a series of preparatory meetings with the local organising committee on Tuesday.