Kenya: Changawa Leads Home Players to Round Two

Home players got off to winning starts as Karen Open Tennis Championship got underway Monday at the Karen Country Club.

Kenya's top seeded player Ismail Changawa led Sheil Kotecha, Kevin Cheruiyot, Ibrahim Kibet Yego and Petty Andanda in first round victories.

There were also victories for Kenyan girls as Shufaa Changawa and Sneha Kotecha cruised to the second round of the competition. Second seed Ismail barely broke sweat in his 6-1, 6-1 win over Burundi's Assani Murisho in their men's first round singles encounter.

Fresh from winning the Rwanda and Malawi Open title last month, the US-based Ismail dropped only two games on his way to a convincing win in the tie which lasted 58 minutes.

"It is always good to end the year with a tournament at home and I am hoping to continue with my fine form after winning two events last month," Ismail said. His win set the precedent for home players as third-seed Sheil Kotecha followed next on court, dropping just two games to another 6-1, 6-1 win over Ethiopia's Yabets Kebede on centre court.

Siblings Ibrahim Kibet and Kevin Cheruiyot would extend Kenya's winning run as they also saw off Emmanuel Mallya (Tanzania) and Ernest Habiyambere (Rwanda) 7-6(3), 6-2 and 7-6(6), 7-5 respectively in thrilling encounters.

Another upcoming home player Petty Andanda downed Japanese player Hiroki Ishida 6-2, 6-2 to secure his spot in the second round of the competition which is back after almost a decade.

It was however the end of the road for Kenya's Albert Njogu, Zakaria Keru, Davis Sande and Peter Kihara, after they lost their first round encounters.

In the women's matches, top seed Shufaa Changawa saw off compatriot Katarina Karanja 6-2, 6-2 in their first round singles match. Shufaa dominated her friend hitting 13 aces and also saved 10 match points to ease into the second round.

"It was a nice start to the competition and I am hoping to build on the win in the coming rounds which should be more difficult," Shufaa said.

Third seed Sneha Kotecha was leading 1-0 against her opponent Nancu Nduku before the latter retired due to injury. Burundi's Aisha Niyonkuru was handed a walkover after her opponent Marie Owino was a no-show.

Men's top seed and Kenya Open champion Duncan Mugabe from Uganda also advanced to the second round.